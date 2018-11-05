PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.36% of PROS worth $30,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in PROS by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PROS by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,201.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,088,600. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of PROS to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $32.91 on Monday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.94 million. Equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

