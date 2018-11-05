Proxeus Price Reaches $0.0200 on Major Exchanges (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Proxeus has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proxeus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. In the last week, Proxeus has traded down 27.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00149895 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00255236 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $657.30 or 0.10223909 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011868 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Proxeus Token Profile

Proxeus launched on January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

