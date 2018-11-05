Prudential (PRU) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,144 ($28.02) to GBX 2,076 ($27.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,275 ($29.73) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,160.12 ($28.23).

Get Prudential alerts:

PRU opened at GBX 1,598 ($20.88) on Monday. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 1,612.14 ($21.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,992.50 ($26.04).

In other Prudential news, insider James Turner sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84), for a total transaction of £25,748.04 ($33,644.37). Insiders have acquired a total of 32 shares of company stock valued at $55,269 over the last three months.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.