PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Shares Bought by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises about 2.3% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $112,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $232,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

NYSE:PHM opened at $24.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 8.63%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

