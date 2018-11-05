Puma Biotechnology’s (PBYI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

“: We are lowering our 12-month price target to $50 from $75, but are maintaining our Overweight rating on shares of PBYI. Puma reported Nerlynx sales of $53M, which was under FactSet consensus of $58M. We are not necessarily lowering the price target due to the miss, but rather the explanations behind what are driving Nerlynx trends. We have slowed the ramp, increased discontinuations, and our 2025 Nerlynx revenues are $760M vs. $1.02B. We find the communication patterns related to the Nerlynx launch as highly challenging and tough to interpret. We increased the discount rate from 10% to 11% to proxy our view that we have lower visibility into these launch trends.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PBYI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $23.06. 135,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,484. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $763.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.60. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 73.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.69%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 926.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 307.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 271.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

