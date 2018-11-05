Purex (PUREX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,813.00

Purex (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Purex has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $1,813.00 worth of Purex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Purex has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Purex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HUZU (HUZU) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002600 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000657 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000665 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000133 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 157.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Purex

Purex (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a coin. Purex’s total supply is 16,634,308 coins and its circulating supply is 14,165,313 coins. Purex’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. Purex’s official website is purexalt.io.

Buying and Selling Purex

Purex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Purex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Purex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Purex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

