Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Raised by Analyst

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.42.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$11.47 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.02 and a 52 week high of C$14.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.99 per share, with a total value of C$143,880.00.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

