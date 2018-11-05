Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Criteo SA Decreased by DA Davidson (CRTO)

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) – DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Criteo in a report issued on Thursday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. White now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Criteo’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MED dropped their price target on Criteo to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CRTO stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48. Criteo has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Criteo by 1,231.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,968 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Criteo by 19.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 395,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Criteo during the second quarter valued at $366,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Criteo by 40.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 81.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,364,000 after purchasing an additional 673,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

