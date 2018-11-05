Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Thermon Group Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst (THR)

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Thermon Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $721.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.23. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,371,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 540.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 235,188 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 563,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after buying an additional 83,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,971,000 after buying an additional 77,602 shares during the last quarter.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.