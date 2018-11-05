Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp Issued By Oppenheimer (IART)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $365.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IART. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

IART stock opened at $53.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.52. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $2,949,456.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,927.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Glenn Coleman sold 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $561,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,592 shares of company stock worth $3,573,584 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,078,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $713,542,000 after buying an additional 1,166,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after buying an additional 365,254 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 472.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,720 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,671,000 after buying an additional 321,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,130,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

