Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Aegion Corp (AEGN) Reduced by Analyst

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Aegion in a research note issued on Thursday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Aegion’s FY2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Aegion alerts:

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $339.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%.

AEGN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aegion from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $19.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Aegion has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aegion in the 1st quarter valued at $1,670,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 422,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.