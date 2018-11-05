Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Lifted by Analyst

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Avon Products in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avon Products’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Avon Products alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Avon Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE:AVP opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. Avon Products has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 746.4% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 170,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150,125 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 14.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 445,019 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avon Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 85.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,242,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 48.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 934,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 303,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $910,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.