Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Consol Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE CEIX opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.58. Consol Energy has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $48.12.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.77 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consol Energy by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,965 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Consol Energy by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Consol Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consol Energy by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 84,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

