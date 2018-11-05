Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Owens & Minor, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Owens & Minor in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Dodge now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s FY2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 target price on shares of Owens & Minor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.58.

OMI stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $586.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $22.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,605,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,792,000 after acquiring an additional 406,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,393,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,106,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 144,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 140,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,944 shares in the company, valued at $521,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $185,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at $353,325.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,516 shares of company stock worth $513,288 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

