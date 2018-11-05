Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

NYSE SHAK opened at $47.19 on Monday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $70.12. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $620,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at $64,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select sold 6,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $386,635.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,284,560 shares of company stock valued at $74,700,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,895,000 after purchasing an additional 384,867 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,491,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

