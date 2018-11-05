QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of QCR in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QCRH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of QCR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. QCR has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $591.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.22). QCR had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 824 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $35,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at $90,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in QCR in the second quarter worth $1,186,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in QCR by 10.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the third quarter worth $771,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QCR by 12.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QCR by 22.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 80,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

