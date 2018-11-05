Quadrant Capital Management LLC Sells 6,575 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Quadrant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,111 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Nike comprises about 1.5% of Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.4% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $128,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 7.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nike by 49.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 531,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,361,000 after acquiring an additional 175,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 362.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 684,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $54,536,000 after acquiring an additional 536,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragon Financial & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $76.58 on Monday. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $54.89 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nike from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.