QuickLogic Co. (QUIK) Given $2.25 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given QuickLogic an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.17. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 86.76% and a negative net margin of 121.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 35.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 27.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 893,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

