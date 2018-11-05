Quidel (QDEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Quidel to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.15 million. Quidel had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, analysts expect Quidel to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $66.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -952.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. Quidel has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $77.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QDEL. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Bujarski sold 38,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $2,704,282.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $68,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,820 shares in the company, valued at $533,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,667 shares of company stock worth $11,366,872 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

