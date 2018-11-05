Quintana Energy Services (QES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.40 million. On average, analysts expect Quintana Energy Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quintana Energy Services alerts:

QES opened at $6.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.46 million and a PE ratio of -128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Quintana Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

QES has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Quintana Energy Services from $9.15 to $8.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quintana Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.16.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quintana Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quintana Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.