RADCOM (RDCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect RADCOM to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, analysts expect RADCOM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.65 million, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.34. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDCM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of RADCOM from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

