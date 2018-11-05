Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RPT. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

RPT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,181. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1,419.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 525,112 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $267,000.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

RAMCO Properties (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of high-quality shopping centers primarily located in the largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

