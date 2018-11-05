RCI Hospitality (RICK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RICK. Westpark Capital set a $34.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.89. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.97 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 73,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 35.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

