Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Power Integrations (POWI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI):

11/5/2018 – Power Integrations was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/2/2018 – Power Integrations was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2018 – Power Integrations was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/27/2018 – Power Integrations was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/26/2018 – Power Integrations was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2018 – Power Integrations was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/17/2018 – Power Integrations was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2018 – Power Integrations was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/9/2018 – Power Integrations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

10/6/2018 – Power Integrations was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2018 – Power Integrations was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

9/11/2018 – Power Integrations was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.42. 6,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,257. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $457,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $143,740.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,401 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

