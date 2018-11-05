Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) recently:

11/2/2018 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2018 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2018 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

10/24/2018 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/18/2018 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2018 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/18/2018 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/7/2018 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.97. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.82 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,529,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 445,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,721,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 839,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

