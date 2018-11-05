Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 123,939 Shares of CAS Medical Systems Inc (CASM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAS Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASM) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,939 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.34% of CAS Medical Systems worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CAS Medical Systems by 569.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 71,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASM opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of -0.10. CAS Medical Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

CAS Medical Systems (NASDAQ:CASM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAS Medical Systems Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAS Medical Systems Company Profile

CAS Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories, as well as offers FORE-SIGHT ELITE monitors. Its FORE-SIGHT absolute tissue oximeter provides non-invasive and quantitative measurement of oxygenation for cerebral tissue during surgery or critical care situations.

