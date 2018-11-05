Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $668,000 in SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Stock

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STKL. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in SunOpta by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 271,540 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in SunOpta by 304.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 188,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 141,866 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its position in SunOpta by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 2,238,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 1,138,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SunOpta by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SunOpta by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,723,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 57,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.03 million, a P/E ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.17. SunOpta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $319.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. Research analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.