Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. Acquires 10,000 Shares

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $67,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $271,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FRBK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,041. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $400.15 million, a P/E ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBK. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

