Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kraft Heinz Co’s FY2018 Earnings (KHC)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for Kraft Heinz in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $3.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.68. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KHC. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.74.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 166.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

