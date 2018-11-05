Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BP (BP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BP (LON: BP):

11/5/2018 – BP was given a new GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – BP was given a new GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – BP was given a new GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.

10/30/2018 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/30/2018 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock.

10/30/2018 – BP was given a new GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – BP had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

10/29/2018 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 665 ($8.69). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on the stock.

10/18/2018 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/17/2018 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 650 ($8.49). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – BP was given a new GBX 665 ($8.69) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

10/15/2018 – BP had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

10/11/2018 – BP was given a new GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 665 ($8.69) price target on the stock.

10/8/2018 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.21) price target on the stock.

10/8/2018 – BP was given a new GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – BP had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

10/1/2018 – BP was given a new GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2018 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.

9/12/2018 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 690 ($9.02). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2018 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 625 ($8.17). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/11/2018 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.21) price target on the stock.

9/11/2018 – BP is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 665 ($8.69) price target on the stock.

Shares of BP traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 542.10 ($7.08). The stock had a trading volume of 31,445,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP plc has a 52 week low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £327.12 ($427.44). Insiders have bought 169 shares of company stock worth $94,545 over the last ninety days.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

