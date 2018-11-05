Research Analysts Set Expectations for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – SunTrust Banks raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $526.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 64,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.3% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

