Research Analysts Set Expectations for Noble Energy, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Stock analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Noble Energy in a report released on Thursday, November 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NBL. TD Securities cut their price objective on Noble Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.96.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 19.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,922,975 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $278,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,905 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the third quarter valued at $634,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Noble Energy by 34.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,407 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,668,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.94%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

