Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 5th (ALLO, APVO, BAB, BANX, BTA, BWY, CCJ, CIVB, CLSD, CME)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 5th:

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics Inc alerts:

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at National Securities. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “ BANX posted NII/share of $0.40 for 3Q18, 2 cents per share shy of our estimate but comfortably above the $0.40/share quarterly dividend. The earnings were below our expectations due to the portfolio being flat on the quarter.



 StoneCastle cited the pricing of deals being tight during 9/30/18 with 8 reported sub debt deals for a total of $1.9 billion. The two largest deals had an average coupon of 4.05% ($1.7 billion) while the balance of the deals had a 5.86% average coupon. These rates are significantly below BANX’s calculated all-in effective yield of 9.42% for 3Q18.



 We get the impression that banks have not needed as much capital as previously anticipated for two reasons: 1) banks are waiting until the eleventh hour on CECL and the likely increase in sub debt that would entail 2) loan growth has been tepid and banks have not had the need to raise capital as much.



 As announced last quarter, Chicago Shore was called and put into a vehicle called first Marquis where the deferred dividends owed to BANX ($1.8 million) as well as a reinvestment of the cost-basis of the investment ($6.6 million) will be paid out to shareholders over time. We think this will support higher earnings going forward even assuming modest portfolio growth.



 Despite earnings growth not materializing yet, we continue to think BANX is significantly undervalued from the perspective of its underlying credit. The stock finished 11/2/18 at 90% of NAV and the dividend yield was 296 bps higher than the BAML BBB Corp. YTW index at 10/31/18.



 We are revising our 2018 NII/share estimate to $1.63 from $1.66 and our 2019 NII/share estimate to $1.69 from $1.74. We are maintaining our BUY and our $25 price target.”

BT Group (LON:BTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to a hold rating.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an outperform rating to a hold rating.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

ChoicePoint (NYSE:CPS) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on the stock.

Entertainment One (LON:ETO) was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 502 ($6.56) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 340 ($4.44).

First Data (NYSE:FDC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “ For 3Q18, GSBD posted $0.54/share of NII, three cents above our estimate and comfortably above the $0.45/share quarterly dividend. Sales and repayments totaled $111.1 million on the quarter, up from $78.8 million Q/Q and we expect that this increased prepayment activity drove acceleration of unamortized OID and the earnings beat.



 Despite more sales and repayments, GSBD originated $189.1 million of loans during the quarter and the portfolio at cost grew to $1.34 billion from $1.26 billion the quarter prior. We expect the portfolio at cost to finish 2019 at $1.46 billion.



 Much of the earnings growth came from first lien loans which comprised 46.3% of the portfolio at fair value from 36.2% Q/Q. Goldman is utilizing the reduced asset coverage afforded to them combined with their reduced base fee (to 100 bps from 150 bps) to increase the Sharpe ratio of the portfolio. Management has stated that balance sheet leverage will be determined by the portfolio composition and we thus expect Goldman’s first lien exposure to continue to increase through 2019 along with D/E.



 We think NII ROAE will be flat Y/Y in 2019 but think on a risk-adjusted basis this will improve as the ROAE will be attained with a much higher composition of first lien loans.



 GSBD’s NAV/share was up 5 cents per share Q/Q to $18.13 and asset quality remains strong with only one company, Kawa Solar, on non-accrual representing 0.7% of the portfolio at cost.



 We are revising our 2018 NII/share estimate to $2.06 from $2.00 and our 2019 NII/share estimate to $2.09 from $2.14 and maintaining our BUY rating and $23 price target.”

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 1,445 ($18.88) price target on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU). They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “ Main Street posted NII/share of $0.63 for 3Q18, matching our estimate and comfortably ahead of the $0.57/share regular quarterly dividend. The company guided towards DNII/share (NII + share-based compensation) of $0.63-$0.65 for 4Q18, which we think is a roughly $0.04/share difference from NII (NII/share likely $0.59-$0.61).



 We expect the guidance being lower than 3Q18 numbers is likely in anticipation of reduced fee income which was $3.4 million for 3Q18 compared with $1.9 million the quarter prior. Notably, total repayments increased Q/Q to $198.9 million from $148.0 million which we expect drove the elevated fee income. For 4Q18, we model total repayments to decline to $146.1 million and fee income to fall concomitant with this to $1.7 million.



 The company has decided to phase out its supplemental dividend policy. As a reminder, MAIN typically pays a supplemental dividend in both the second and fourth quarters of the year as a result of its realized gains. The company will begin to reduce the supplemental dividends and increase the base dividend beginning in 2Q19 with the supplemental dividend being reduced to $0.25/share from $0.275/share and the regular dividend being increased to $0.60/share from $0.57/share.



 NAV/share increased 3.1% Q/Q to $24.69 from $23.96 as the positive feedback loop of MAIN being permitted to issue shares significantly above NAV combined with an out-earned dividend and sound asset quality continued to lift NAV. The company sold $18.6 million of equity in 3Q18 at an average price of $39.71, representing a 66% premium to 2Q18 NAV/share.



 We are revising our 2018 NII/share estimate to $2.52 from $2.55 and our 2019 NII/share estimate to $2.63 from $2.66 and maintaining our NEUTRAL rating and our $38 price target.”

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price target on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an underperform rating.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at National Securities. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “ OFS earned $0.35 of NII/share for 3Q18, matching our estimate and exceeding the quarterly dividend by a penny. We think that earnings will be up a couple cents in 4Q18 as a result of OID acceleration before further portfolio growth and balance sheet leverage increasing through 2019 drive further earnings growth.



 The company had strong portfolio growth in the quarter, with the portfolio at cost increasing to $398.6 million from $366.1 million Q/Q. In 4Q18, OFS issued seven-year notes at a 6.50% coupon that we anticipate will have the overallotment option exercised in full which would lead to a gross debt issuance of $50.0 million.



 We think the notes offering was done at favorable pricing to the company and the proceeds will pay-down the revolver in full while also permitting portfolio growth into year-end 2018 and thus should not cause any drag on earnings.



 We think that all-in effective yield will increase modestly Y/Y for 2019 as a result of spread widening. We note that OFS’s platform has $2.2 billion of AUM and the LMM, non-sponsor focus of the company combined with the underwriting capabilities of the platform also bodes well for pricing power.



 NAV/share increased by 5 cents on the quarter to $13.75 with non-accruals remaining flat at $12.4 million at cost or 3.1% of the portfolio. However, previous non-accrual Master Cutlery was marked down to 35.3% of cost from 48.0% of cost Q/Q. The other non-accruals, Southern Technical Institute and Community Intervention Services, have been marked at zero since 1Q18 and 4Q17, respectively.



 We are revising our 2018 NII/share estimate to $1.35 from $1.32 and our 2019 NII/share estimate to $1.47 from $1.45 and maintaining our BUY rating and $15 price target.”

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “ For 3Q18, OXSQ posted estimated core NII/share of $0.20 versus our estimate of $0.19. Core numbers were not provided during the quarter in both the 8-K as well as the presentation and we are not sure why. However, we added back the $1.2 million in CLO equity reductions to cost in order to approximate estimated additional taxable income (EATI) and arrive at our core figures. This is unusual as OXSQ has reported this number consistently and dividend payout requirements for ’40 Act companies is based upon taxable income, not GAAP earnings or NII.



 We expect credit spreads to widen due to technical factors (meaning we do not expect defaults to pick-up) from 1Q19-3Q19. As a result, core NII will likely increase significantly due to the favorable reinvestment environment afforded to CLOs but this will also cause severely negative marks on the portfolio which would cause NAV to decline. BDCs with CLO equity typically do not receive good valuations and we think the market is unlikely to discern between mark-to-market from technical dislocation versus NAV decreases from credit issues and cash flow impairment and thus we think shares will decline with NAV despite the underlying economics of the assets improving during this time.



 In 2019, we think NAV/share will decline to $5.95 from our estimate of $7.47 in 4Q18 but we expect NIM to jump to 12.16% from 11.16% Y/Y. We do not expect much of a benefit in 4Q18 from recent equity market volatility as credit spreads remain stubbornly low. We remind readers that equities would need to be much more volatile for a prolonged period of time before credit is impacted to the point of improving spreads.



 We are maintaining our SELL rating and $5 price target. Our $5 price target represents a 16% discount to our 4Q19 NAV/share estimate. We think is reasonable as the market will likely discount shares meaningfully if the volatility we anticipate in loan markets materializes. “

Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has GBX 6,600 ($86.24) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 6,500 ($84.93).

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

RPC Group (LON:RPC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 1,130 ($14.77) target price on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG to a sell rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 380 ($4.97) target price on the stock.

Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.