Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Macatawa Bank (MCBC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ: MCBC):

11/2/2018 – Macatawa Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Macatawa Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the communities of Holland and Zeeland, Michigan, as well as the surrounding market area principally located in Ottawa County. The company’s services include checking and savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, money orders, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans. “

11/2/2018 – Macatawa Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2018 – Macatawa Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2018 – Macatawa Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/14/2018 – Macatawa Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/7/2018 – Macatawa Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2018 – Macatawa Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,869. The firm has a market cap of $365.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Macatawa Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Get Macatawa Bank Co alerts:

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.