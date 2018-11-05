Reviewing FORTESCUE METAL/S (FSUGY) & Its Peers

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS: FSUGY) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare FORTESCUE METAL/S to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FORTESCUE METAL/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORTESCUE METAL/S N/A N/A N/A FORTESCUE METAL/S Competitors -326.96% -26.57% -6.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FORTESCUE METAL/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORTESCUE METAL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A FORTESCUE METAL/S Competitors 361 1144 1342 82 2.39

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 27.74%. Given FORTESCUE METAL/S’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FORTESCUE METAL/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

FORTESCUE METAL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. FORTESCUE METAL/S pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 45.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FORTESCUE METAL/S is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

FORTESCUE METAL/S has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORTESCUE METAL/S’s rivals have a beta of 5.47, meaning that their average share price is 447% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of FORTESCUE METAL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FORTESCUE METAL/S and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FORTESCUE METAL/S $6.89 billion $879.00 million 8.91 FORTESCUE METAL/S Competitors $6.29 billion $843.29 million 16.28

FORTESCUE METAL/S has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. FORTESCUE METAL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FORTESCUE METAL/S beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

FORTESCUE METAL/S Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

