Reviewing Fortive (FTV) & Sypris Solutions (SYPR)

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Fortive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Fortive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fortive has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sypris Solutions has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortive and Sypris Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortive $6.66 billion 3.77 $1.04 billion $2.89 25.99 Sypris Solutions $82.29 million 0.34 -$10.82 million N/A N/A

Fortive has higher revenue and earnings than Sypris Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fortive and Sypris Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortive 0 5 6 0 2.55 Sypris Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortive currently has a consensus target price of $86.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.18%. Given Fortive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fortive is more favorable than Sypris Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Fortive and Sypris Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortive 15.72% 24.91% 10.29% Sypris Solutions -6.24% -38.43% -10.81%

Dividends

Fortive pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Sypris Solutions does not pay a dividend. Fortive pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Fortive beats Sypris Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications. This segment also provides product realization services and products that help developers and engineers across the end-to-end product creation cycle from concepts to finished products; materials components; and devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables. This segment markets its products and services under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, INDUSTRIAL SCIENTIFIC, LANDAUER, QUALITROL, INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY, SONIX, and TEKTRONIX brands. Its Industrial Technologies segment offers solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking, and fleet and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, ORPAK, and VEEDER-ROOT brands; and various electromechanical and electronic motion control products, mechanical components, and supplemental braking systems for commercial vehicles under the DYNAPAR, HENGSTLER, JAKE BRAKE, KOLLMORGEN, PORTESCAP, and THOMSON brands. It also offers professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and wheel service equipment under the COATS brand. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, transmission shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for automotive and truck manufacturers. It also provides value added operations for drive train assemblies; and manufactures energy-related products, such as pressurized closures, insulated joints, and other specialty products primarily for oil and gas pipelines and related energy markets. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics market. This segment provides circuit card assembly services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, weapons systems, and targeting and warning systems, as well as offers solutions for identity management, cryptographic key distribution, cyber analytics, and manufactured complex data storage systems. It also offers value added solutions, such as low-volume prototype assembly and high-volume turnkey manufacturing. In addition, the company provides engineering design and repair or inspection services. Sypris Solutions, Inc. sells engineered product lines under the Tube Turns brand name. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

