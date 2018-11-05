Reviewing JSR Corp/ADR (JSCPY) and Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

JSR Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) and Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get JSR Corp/ADR alerts:

0.0% of JSR Corp/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

JSR Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Air Products & Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. JSR Corp/ADR pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air Products & Chemicals pays out 69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Air Products & Chemicals has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years. Air Products & Chemicals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JSR Corp/ADR and Air Products & Chemicals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JSR Corp/ADR $3.81 billion 0.91 $272.18 million $1.34 11.41 Air Products & Chemicals $8.19 billion 4.17 $3.00 billion $6.31 24.70

Air Products & Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than JSR Corp/ADR. JSR Corp/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Products & Chemicals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

JSR Corp/ADR has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Products & Chemicals has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JSR Corp/ADR and Air Products & Chemicals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JSR Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Air Products & Chemicals 0 0 16 0 3.00

Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus target price of $192.31, suggesting a potential upside of 23.40%. Given Air Products & Chemicals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Air Products & Chemicals is more favorable than JSR Corp/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares JSR Corp/ADR and Air Products & Chemicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JSR Corp/ADR 7.37% 7.94% 5.10% Air Products & Chemicals 17.13% 15.15% 8.56%

Summary

Air Products & Chemicals beats JSR Corp/ADR on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JSR Corp/ADR

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene, and isoprene rubbers; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, and NV and NE polymer blend rubbers; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising syndiotactic 1,2-polybutadiene, hydrogenated polymers, SB thermoplastic elastomers, styrene-isoprene thermoplastic elastomers, TPE compound products, etc. It also provides emulsion products consisting of paper coating latex, SB latex, acrylic emulsions, asphalt pavement modifiers, etc.; and performance chemicals, including high-functional dispersants, organic/inorganic hybrid coating materials, battery materials, and thermal management materials. The Plastics Business segment offers styrenic resins, such as acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene plastic and acrylonitrile-ethylene-propylene-styrene plastic products. The Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business segment provides semiconductor materials comprising lithography materials, chemical mechanical planarization materials, and packaging materials; display materials consisting of liquid crystal display and flat panel display materials; and optical materials, including precision and processing business materials. It also offers life sciences materials, such as in-vitro diagnostic and research reagents, and bioprocess materials; and lithium ion capacitors. JSR Corporation has collaboration with Aspect Biosystems to develop human liver tissue. The company was formerly known as Japan Synthetic Rubber Co., Ltd. JSR Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Corp/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR Corp/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.