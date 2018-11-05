Reviewing RTI Surgical (RTIX) and Precision Therapeutics (AIPT)

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) and Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RTI Surgical and Precision Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical -3.91% 4.04% 2.07% Precision Therapeutics -698.78% -236.33% -186.99%

Risk and Volatility

RTI Surgical has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RTI Surgical and Precision Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTI Surgical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of RTI Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of RTI Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RTI Surgical and Precision Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical $279.56 million 1.03 $6.27 million $0.05 90.60 Precision Therapeutics $650,000.00 17.94 -$7.74 million N/A N/A

RTI Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Therapeutics.

Summary

RTI Surgical beats Precision Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The company's implants are used in the fields of sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma, and cardiothoracic procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Precision Therapeutics

Precision Therapeutics Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Skyline Medical Inc. and changed its name to Precision Therapeutics Inc. in February 2018. Precision Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

