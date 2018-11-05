Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th.

Richardson Electronics has a payout ratio of 141.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

RELL stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $44.16 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

In other news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $25,520.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $135,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,774 shares of company stock worth $108,559. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

