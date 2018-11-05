Rinet Co LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)

Rinet Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $69.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $77.54.

