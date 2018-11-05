Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Given “Hold” Rating at Barrington Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday.

RBA has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

RBA opened at $33.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $506,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,270.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,475.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,709,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,164 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,608,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,592,000 after purchasing an additional 722,199 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 36.9% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,347,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,966,000 after buying an additional 363,350 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,852,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,198,000 after buying an additional 306,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,224,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,894,000 after buying an additional 225,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

