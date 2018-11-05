Rite Aid (RAD) Bonds Rise 1% During Trading

An issue of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) debt rose 1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.125% coupon and will mature on April 1, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $88.00 and were trading at $84.63 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

RAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut Rite Aid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.35 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.16.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of Rite Aid stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.23. 9,725,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,452,307. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.48. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 35.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 13,514,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Sarbit Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Rite Aid (RAD) Bonds Rise 1% During Trading” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/05/rite-aid-rad-bonds-rise-1-during-trading.html.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.