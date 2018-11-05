RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.40). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.62 million. On average, analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 154 hotels with approximately 30,000 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.