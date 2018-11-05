Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 101,682 Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 156,622,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,121,554,000 after buying an additional 14,711,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,355,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,575,920,000 after buying an additional 3,062,924 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,739,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,364,885,000 after buying an additional 273,848 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,998,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,817,000 after buying an additional 178,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,003,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,115,000 after buying an additional 1,258,287 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $42.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $358,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,500 shares of company stock worth $15,292,977. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

