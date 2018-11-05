Robert W. Baird Boosts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Price Target to $122.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.18.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $120.07.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.85 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $863,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $843,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,115,048 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.