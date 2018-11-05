Robert W. Baird Cuts Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Price Target to $14.00

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Emerald Expositions Events stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 6,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,955. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $890.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Emerald Expositions Events had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Emerald Expositions Events’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

