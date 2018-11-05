Robert W. Baird Cuts Seagate Technology (STX) Price Target to $45.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.05.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

In related news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $28,809.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 581,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $29,855,105.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,636,648 shares of company stock worth $239,240,175 and sold 46,086 shares worth $2,529,660. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 22,404,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,265,194,000 after purchasing an additional 946,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,515,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,102,017,000 after purchasing an additional 383,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,384,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $191,105,000 after purchasing an additional 180,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Seagate Technology by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,618 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Seagate Technology by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,303,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $109,081,000 after purchasing an additional 480,052 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

