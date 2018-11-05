Robert W. Baird Trims Schneider National (SNDR) Target Price to $28.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.82. 77,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Schneider National news, insider Steven J. Matheys sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $801,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 778,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,804,338.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Giertz purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at $329,420.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

