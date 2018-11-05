Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases 1,418 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor accounts for about 3.3% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $583,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Shares of TM opened at $115.46 on Monday. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $114.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.35. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $67.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

