Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $40.87 Million Holdings in ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,813,852 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $40,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ICICI Bank by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 170,084 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ICICI Bank by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in ICICI Bank by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 59,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,921 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBN opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. ICICI Bank Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.40.

IBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.